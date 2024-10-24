Winnipeg’s food scene is inspiring the next generation of chefs

From bread to mains to desserts, Jane’s is a culinary catch-all.
The student-run fine dining restaurant at Red River College prepares future chefs for a career in the kitchen.
Second-year student Jack Miller is assigned to desserts this week. Its a sweet gig for the Winnipegger, whose career was inspired by his hometown’s food scene.
“We have a lot of restaurants here, a lot of diversity, a lot of different dishes. I love going out every weekend and trying to find a good place to eat,” Miller said.
For Shaun Jeffrey, the CEO of the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association, he’s not surprised Winnipeg’s food scene is inspiring up-and-coming chefs.
“From a visual standpoint it’s thriving, we have a really diverse restaurant scene in Manitoba. We are seeing some really great uptick,” Jeffrey said.
RRC’s culinary arts program has 80 new students a year who operate three full service food outlets, including Jane.
