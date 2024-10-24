Menu

Headline link
Crime

Suspects arrested in unprovoked University of Manitoba bear spray attack

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 3:05 pm
1 min read
Manitoba cracks down on criminal use of bear spray with new regulations
RELATED: In an effort to crack down on crime involving bear spray, Manitoba is changing the rules around buying the repellent. – Apr 13, 2023
An 18-year-old man is recovering after being attacked with bear spray and robbed at the University of Manitoba.

Winnipeg police said they were called to Chancellors Circle Tuesday night, around 8:45 p.m., where the man was being treated by paramedics.

Officers learned that the victim had been sitting on a bench, when two suspect approached him, sprayed him, and stole personal property before fleeing. Police tracked the suspects down at a Pasadena Avenue home, where they were arrested.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old youth have each been charged with robbery and mischief under $5,000. The older suspect was released on an undertaking, while the younger remains in custody.

Police said the victim didn’t know the suspects, and the attack appears to have been unprovoked.

Click to play video: 'Teens arrested for fight involving bear spray, imitation gun outside Winnipeg mall'
Teens arrested for fight involving bear spray, imitation gun outside Winnipeg mall
