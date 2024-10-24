Suspects arrested in unprovoked University of Manitoba bear spray attack

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man is recovering after being attacked with bear spray and robbed at the University of Manitoba.

Winnipeg police said they were called to Chancellors Circle Tuesday night, around 8:45 p.m., where the man was being treated by paramedics.

Officers learned that the victim had been sitting on a bench, when two suspect approached him, sprayed him, and stole personal property before fleeing. Police tracked the suspects down at a Pasadena Avenue home, where they were arrested.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old youth have each been charged with robbery and mischief under $5,000. The older suspect was released on an undertaking, while the younger remains in custody.

Police said the victim didn’t know the suspects, and the attack appears to have been unprovoked.