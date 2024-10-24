4 people dead after fiery car crash in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say four people are dead, and a fifth has serious injuries, following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto on Thursday.

Police said the crash happened just after midnight when a vehicle crashed into a wall and caught on fire.

There were five people inside of the vehicle. Police said four of them died while the fifth, a woman, was pulled out and she is expected to survive.

Paramedics said that person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Fire said there was a fire from the collision but that the fire has now been put out.

Lake Shore Boulevard is closed between Cherry Street and the Don Valley Parkway. The area will be closed while police conduct their investigation.

