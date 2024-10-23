Pool still safe despite air quality concerns at Tri Leisure Centre in Spruce Grove

Send this page to someone via email

Concerns over air quality in the aquatic area of the TransAlta Tri Leisure Centre are being addressed by management, who acknowledged there have been issues but maintain the pool is safe for public use.

The facility in Spruce Grove also serves residents from the neighbouring town of Stony Plain and surrounding Parkland County.

In recent months, users of the rec centre have voiced concerns regarding the air and water quality — especially when it comes to the smell of chlorine.

Local mom Destinee Greenway said after 30 minutes in the pool back in July, her seven-month-old daughter developed a rash on the back of her legs. Greenway said a public health nurse told her it’s likely a chlorine chemical burn from the pool water.

“To this day it is still eczema flare-up from it — it has not gone away,” Greenway said. “You kind of put your trust in something like this, that you are taking your young babies to.”

The Tri Leisure Centre said there have been issues since July, and acknowledged staff members have reported discomfort.

“We’ve made changes to operating procedures,” explained Lenny Richer, general manager at the Tri-Leisure Centre. He said that includes documenting any discomfort and filling out WCB paperwork just in case staff need assistance down the road.

“We’ve always expressed to them if they do have concerns, to let us know and we’ll work with them.”

The facility said the issue is linked to the presence of trichloramines — chemical compounds that result from the interaction of chlorine with sweat, urine, and toiletries like perfume.

Trichloramines are often associated with that strong chlorine smell commonly noticed in swimming pools.

“In any aquatic environment there is going to be a presence of trichloramines at varying levels,” Richer said.

"The busier pool, the higher chance there is going to be a higher level of trichloramines in the pool."

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety said it is aware of the situation and said it’s monitoring it.

Alberta does not have specific guidelines governing chloramine levels in public pools. The province’s existing standards mandate that ventilation systems must ensure safe air quality and prevent the accumulation of chlorine gas. To support this, public pools are subjected to weekly water testing by Alberta Health Services (AHS).

Richer said the air handling unit, which was installed in 2013, is functioning as designed.

He said engineers have indicated that it will likely need replacement in a few years, with plans set for 2027. Richer emphasized the air handling unit is just one aspect of managing trichloramine levels.

“Asking people to shower before coming into the pool, make sure they take a cleansing shower before coming into the pool — especially after the sauna or the hot tub — as well there are things from a chemistry perspective that we can continue to focus on when it comes to chlorine levels,” Richer said.

The facility was already in the process of launching a public awareness campaign on showering before getting in the pool and will continue to stress the importance of it.

Despite the concerns, Richer reassured the community the pool will continue to operate normally, with monthly air quality testing.

The rec centre will remain open unless AHS determines that a closure is necessary.