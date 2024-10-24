Critics accuse Ford of indecision over LCBO paper bags, industry welcomes move

Send this page to someone via email

Critics are accusing Ontario Premier Doug Ford of indecision over small details instead of big-picture thinking after he ordered the LCBO to change its paper bag supplier in a last-minute move that has been welcomed by the forestry industry.

Ford wrote to the LCBO this week and told its leadership he was disappointed a Quebec company had bagged the $10-million contract for its stores — directing them to find an Ontario company instead as quickly as possible

The direction was something the premier’s office had considered in April, according to internal documents, but never action. It also came on the same day the finance minister suggested the province shouldn’t be involved in the minutia of how agencies hand out contracts.

“In terms of the contracts, that’s not something that my ministry is actively involved in — that’s part of an independent agency,” Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy told Global News on Tuesday, the same day Ford wrote to the LCBO.

The next day, he said he wouldn’t “disclose details” about the LCBO’s contract but said he felt the agency had made the wrong choice initially.

“I’m deeply disappointed,” he said. “We’ve got lots of great Ontario forest companies, we’ve been very clear we want them to use Ontario companies, respecting trade rules.”

Ontario NDP Leader said the move showed the government “can’t seem to do anything right,” in her view.

“This is another example of how this government just doesn’t have a plan,” she said.

“What was the plan; what were they thinking? This is another example of why we need an Ontario-first procurement program.”

In his letter, Ford told the LCBO not to change its schedule to have paper bags in stores in the next few weeks. The Crown agency confirmed that means its contract with the Quebec company remains in place — for now — but has not shared if or how it plans to end it in the long- run.

The premier’s office and finance minister have also remained tight-lipped on how the agency could get out of the contract it recently inked.

“I don’t know how much they’ve wasted in time and money and I don’t know what it’s going to take to break that deal they already made,” Stiles said.

Ontario Liberal MPP John Fraser raised concerns Ford’s letter could lead to moves from other provincial governments to cut Ontario companies out of their processes.

“The premier can’t even deliver a paper bag, it’s been like seven or eight months and they’re still talking about it — that’s beside the point,” he said.

“I hope the premier realizes that by doing this he may be putting other Ontario businesses at risk for doing business outside of this province.”

Fraser also said he felt the issue of who supplies paper bags to the LCBO should not be something concerning the premier.

“They’re paper bags — 2.5 million Ontarians don’t have a doctor… and we’re talking about paper bags,” he said. “I think the premier has got some other things he should be turning his attention to.”

The move, however, has been welcomed by Ontario’s forestry industry, which is set to benefit from the long-term plan to award a new contract to a local supplier.

Ian Dunn, president and CEO of the Ontario Forestry Industries Association, said the local paper companies would be delighted by the move.

“I think what the premier is doing here is saying, ‘Let’s strengthen Ontario supply chains,'” he said. “We’ve seen it with battery manufacturing, EV production and critical minerals. Connecting the resources of the north to the manufacturing potential of the south — and it’s the same with forest products.”

Dunn said the province’s “very well managed” forestry industry will be ready if tapped.

“We have the ability, the technical ability and capacity to produce products like this for a very important Crown agency,” he said.