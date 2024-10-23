Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia company fined $80,000 after worker dies in scaffolding collapse

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2024 3:50 pm
1 min read
An excavation company based near Nova Scotia’s north shore has been fined $80,000 after a scaffolding collapse caused a death on one of its job sites. Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
An excavation company based near Nova Scotia’s north shore has been fined $80,000 after a scaffolding collapse caused a death on one of its job sites. Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nova Scotia excavation company has been fined $80,000 after a worker died when scaffolding collapsed on one of its job sites.

In a decision dated Oct. 11 but released today, a Nova Scotia provincial court judge in Pictou, N.S., says the failure by Blaine MacLane Excavation Ltd. to ensure scaffolding was properly installed led to the 2020 death of Jeff MacDonald, a self-employed electrician.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The sentence was delivered after the excavation company was earlier found guilty of an infraction under the province’s Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Judge Bryna Hatt says in her decision she found the company “failed in its duty” to ensure that pins essential to the scaffolding’s stability were present at the work site.

Trending Now

Her decision says MacDonald was near the top of the structure when it collapsed on Dec. 9, 2020, though the exact height is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge says that although the excavation company did not own the scaffolding present on its job site, there was no evidence the company took steps to prevent injury, which is required under legislation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024. 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices