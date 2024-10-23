Menu

Crime

Edmonton tow truck owner charged after vehicle stolen from crash scene

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 3:41 pm
2 min read
Second Calgarian comes forward claiming towed truck found at scrapyard
WATCH: From the archives — a Calgarian claimed his truck was towed after leaving it at a friend's house and wound up at the Pick-N-Pull scrap yard. As Jenna Freeman reports, the trend is leading to questions about salvage yard regulations – Mar 24, 2017
An Edmonton tow truck driver has been charged with theft after police said a vehicle was allegedly taken from a collision scene and held until payment was handed over.

Earlier this year, the Edmonton Police Service began investigating the business practices of an Edmonton-based tow truck company owner.

On June 24, police said a collision occurred between two vehicles near 139th Avenue and Castledowns Road.

A tow truck operator arrived unsolicited on scene and the damaged vehicle was towed to a storage lot, police said. It was reported to police that the company’s operator would only release the vehicle with a towing fee payment provided by an insurance company.

Thankfully, police said the vehicle was returned to its owner.

“Edmontonians have the right to select the tow truck company of their choice when they are involved in a collision,” said Sgt. Kerry Bates with the EPS traffic safety unit.

“When towing companies show up unannounced to collisions, that’s a red flag.

“Trust your intuition and call police immediately if a towing company is attempting to move your vehicle without your consent.”

Edmonton police said if a driver believes a tow truck company has taken their vehicle, they should call the seized vehicle section at 780-496-8668 before making a police report, to see if the vehicle is there.

When filing a police report, police said to be sure to note the following applicable information that’s available on the EPS website:

  • Year, make, model and colour of the vehicle
  • Licence number
  • Vehicle identification number
  • Special markings, including dents, scratches and other damage

On Monday, Oct. 7, Hasan Qasim Al Adhban, 48, of Super Towing Ltd. was charged with theft over $5,000. Police said it was the tow truck company’s sole owner/operator.

Al Adhban has a court date on Nov. 4.

Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

