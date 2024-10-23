Petition calls for urgent federal action to support wildfire fighters

Send this page to someone via email

A group is demanding the federal government better support Canada’s wildfire fighters, warning that without action, more of them will leave the job as fire seasons become longer and more intense.

Harold Larson, a former wildfire fighter and a veteran firefighter from Vancouver, said wildfire work is gruelling, yet there is little reward to entice people to return year after year.

“They’re fighting an increasingly difficult battle to protect us,” he said.

“The work is gruelling, dirty and physically punishing. While most Canadians are enjoying their summer vacations, firefighters are missing birthdays, anniversaries and precious times with people that they care about.”

He said wildfire fighters are treated as seasonal workers, with low pay and a poor work-life balance, and should be treated better.

The group, led by platform My Climate Plan, will be meeting with cabinet ministers and opposition MPs to outline their priorities and present them with a petition signed by some 6,500 people.

They want the federal government to provide wildfire fighters with equipment, more training and better pay — and to stop the climate change that is driving intense fire seasons by switching to clean energy sources.

Wildfires this summer were responsible for the evacuation of tens of thousands of people across the country, including in Jasper, Alta., where fire destroyed parts of the town.

“Wildfires are intensifying, causing billions in damage and threatening communities, ecosystems and public health,” said Adam Lynes-Ford, co-founder of My Climate Plan.

“Our firefighters are exhausted, they need at least double the resources. They risk everything to protect us; now we must support them.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.