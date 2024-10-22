Menu

Politics

Alberta Premier Smith pressuring Nenshi to declare seat run as NDP demand byelection

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2024 5:08 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi. Spencer Colby and Todd Korol/ The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, facing demands from Opposition New Democrats to call a byelection in Lethbridge, is in turn putting pressure on NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to set his sights on a legislature seat.

Smith has until the new year to call the race in Lethbridge-West, after the riding’s former NDP legislature member, Shannon Phillips, resigned in July.

The Lethbridge Herald reports Smith saying she’s waiting on Nenshi to declare where he intends to run before she calls the byelection in Lethbridge in order to hold two votes at the same time.

The premier and some ministers have been campaigning in Lethbridge for the United Conservative Party’s local candidate.

In a statement, Smith questions why a sitting MLA in Nenshi’s party hasn’t stepped down to make space for him in the legislature.

Nenshi, a former Calgary mayor, has said every constituency deserves an MLA who is active and present in their home riding and he’d prefer to represent in Calgary.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

