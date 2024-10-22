Calgary pedestrian hospitalized after serious collision: police

See more sharing options

Calgary police are investigating a serious collision Monday evening, Oct. 22, 2024, that left a pedestrian in life-threatening condition.

Police say they were called out to reports of an accident around 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of 17 Ave. and 52 St. S.E.

Investigators say it is believed a man and a woman were walking southbound, crossing 17 Ave., in or near a marked crosswalk on the east side of the intersection.

At the same time, a 2023 Toyota RAV 4 was turning from northbound 52 St. onto eastbound 17 Ave. S.E..

The male pedestrian was struck by the vehicle that then hit a lightpost and a signpost before coming to rest on the sidewalk.

The man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Neither the female pedestrian or the driver of the vehicle were injured and both remained at the scene.

Investigators say neither speed nor alcohol are considered to be factors in this collision at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the incident to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), logging onto www.crimestoppers.org or downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from your app store.