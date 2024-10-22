Bravery award given posthumously to Nova Scotian who pulled three from sunken vehicle

See more sharing options

A man who died trying to save three people trapped by floodwaters is among eight Nova Scotians awarded the province’s Medal of Bravery.

On July 22, 2023, Nicholas Holland, 52, and three others were driving through heavy rainfall near Brooklyn, N.S., when their vehicle was swept off Highway 14 and filled with water.

Holland, who was from Ellershouse, N.S., freed the people trapped inside, but he and 14-year-old Terri-Lynn Keddy did not survive the ordeal.

The bravery award for Holland was presented posthumously by Premier Tim Houston during a ceremony in Halifax.

Halifax firefighters Kevin Corkum and Conor Scott were also recognized for rescuing a man from his home on May 28, 2023, as an intense wildfire raced across Hammonds Plains and Upper Tantallon.

As well, 14-year-old Alexander Munroe of Windsor Junction, N.S., won an award for defending his mother and two younger brothers from a dog that attacked them on March 6, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.