Winnipeg teens arrested, charged in commercial thefts, costly damage

A pair of teenage suspects are each facing a handful of charges after two Winnipeg businesses were broken into, causing almost $15,000 in damage.

Police said they were called to a Henderson Highway business around 2:45 a.m. Monday, where they spotted a teen fleeing the scene. The teen was arrested after a short foot chase, and the investigation led officers to a second teenager around 7 a.m.

Both are alleged to have stolen around $3,000 in merchandise and caused more than $10,000 in damage to the business, including shattered front windows and a shattered display cabinet.

The two teens are also suspected in a break and enter on Rothesay Street a few hours earlier, where $1,000 in merchandise was stolen and another $4,000 in damage was caused.

A 15-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of break, enter and theft, as well as mischief over $5,000. The other suspect, 16, faces the same charges, as well as possessing property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.