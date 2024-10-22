Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Longueuil begins controversial deer cull to reduce population in local park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2024 12:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Deer cull in Montreal-area park to go ahead in fall 2024'
Deer cull in Montreal-area park to go ahead in fall 2024
RELATED - The fate of the exploding white tail deer population in Longueuil, on Montreal's south shore, is finally known. On Wednesday, the city unveiled its plan for a controverisal deer cull. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports. – Dec 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Montreal suburb has started an operation to kill white-tailed deer in one of its local parks, after years of legal battles with activists seeking to save the animals.

A spokesman for the City of Longueuil confirmed that Michel-Chartrand park is closed until further notice while hunters armed with air rifles reduce the size of the herd.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city just south of Montreal has been trying to carry out a cull since 2020, but it faced a strong backlash and legal challenges from animal rights groups over the fate of the deer.

It announced earlier this month that it had received a provincial Environment Department permit to proceed with the operation, which was the final step needed to begin the cull.

Trending Now

The city has repeatedly said the population of white-tailed deer has grown far beyond what the space can support, damaging the park’s ecosystem and contributing to road accidents and a risk of Lyme disease.

Story continues below advertisement

Animal rights activists lobbied for the city to relocate the excess deer rather than killing them, but their efforts were ultimately rejected last year by Quebec’s Court of Appeal.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices