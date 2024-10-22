Longueuil begins controversial deer cull to reduce population in local park

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal suburb has started an operation to kill white-tailed deer in one of its local parks, after years of legal battles with activists seeking to save the animals.

A spokesman for the City of Longueuil confirmed that Michel-Chartrand park is closed until further notice while hunters armed with air rifles reduce the size of the herd.

The city just south of Montreal has been trying to carry out a cull since 2020, but it faced a strong backlash and legal challenges from animal rights groups over the fate of the deer.

It announced earlier this month that it had received a provincial Environment Department permit to proceed with the operation, which was the final step needed to begin the cull.

The city has repeatedly said the population of white-tailed deer has grown far beyond what the space can support, damaging the park’s ecosystem and contributing to road accidents and a risk of Lyme disease.

Animal rights activists lobbied for the city to relocate the excess deer rather than killing them, but their efforts were ultimately rejected last year by Quebec’s Court of Appeal.