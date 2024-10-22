Legault ‘shocked’ by Montreal teacher scandal, pledges to tighten secularism controls

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault says he is shocked that a group of 11 teachers in Montreal tried to introduce “Islamist concepts” into a public school.

The premier said on social media that he will see how Quebec’s secularism rules can be tightened in response to a government investigation into the Bedford school in Montreal.

He says it’s unthinkable in Quebec in 2024 that teachers avoided teaching subjects like science and sex education, and that for years they ran an intimidation campaign against students and colleagues at the school.

Legault says Quebec decided long ago to remove religion from public schools and won’t be going back.

Quebec’s largest school service centre said last week that the 11 teachers were suspended after a government investigation found that a “dominant clan” at Bedford school imposed strict, autocratic rule over students.

The investigation revealed that the teachers were allegedly influenced by the local mosque and subjected children to physical and psychological violence, and refused to teach or paid little attention to subjects such as science and sex education.