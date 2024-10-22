Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Legault ‘shocked’ by Montreal teacher scandal, pledges to tighten secularism controls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '11 teachers suspended over allegations of ‘toxic’ climate at Montreal school'
11 teachers suspended over allegations of ‘toxic’ climate at Montreal school
Eleven elementary school teachers have been suspended with pay following reports of a toxic environment at a school in Côte-des-Neiges, Que. The decision was made after a government reports found students and staff of the school were subject to physical and psychological abuse for years.
Quebec Premier François Legault says he is shocked that a group of 11 teachers in Montreal tried to introduce “Islamist concepts” into a public school.

The premier said on social media that he will see how Quebec’s secularism rules can be tightened in response to a government investigation into the Bedford school in Montreal.

He says it’s unthinkable in Quebec in 2024 that teachers avoided teaching subjects like science and sex education, and that for years they ran an intimidation campaign against students and colleagues at the school.

Legault says Quebec decided long ago to remove religion from public schools and won’t be going back.

Trending Now

Quebec’s largest school service centre said last week that the 11 teachers were suspended after a government investigation found that a “dominant clan” at Bedford school imposed strict, autocratic rule over students.

The investigation revealed that the teachers were allegedly influenced by the local mosque and subjected children to physical and psychological violence, and refused to teach or paid little attention to subjects such as science and sex education.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

