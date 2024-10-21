Menu

Share

Crime

Teen hospitalized after Manitoba home shot up, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 12:14 pm
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
A Manitoba teen was rushed to hospital after being hit by shots that were fired at his Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation home, police say.

RCMP from the Nelson House detachment were called Saturday at 2:25 a.m. about the shooting, which took place on Linklater Road in the northern Manitoba community.

The victim, 13, had been lying down in his own bedroom when he was hit, police said. Five other people — including three other youths — were also home at the time of the shooting.

The 13-year-old was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with life-threatening injuries, but was treated and is now stable.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 13-year-old was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with life-threatening injuries, but was treated and is now stable.

Police said they believe the residence was targeted, and there’s no further threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837 or Crimes Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

