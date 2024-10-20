SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
U.S. News

Elon Musk offers $1M giveaway for swing state voters who sign PAC petition

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 20, 2024 1:55 pm
3 min read
SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk participates in a town hall-style meeting to promote early and absentee voting at Ridley High School on October 17, 2024 in Folsom, Pennsylvania. Musk has donated more than $75 million to America PAC, which he co-founded with fellow Silicon Valley venture capitalists and tech businessmen to support Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump. View image in full screen
SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk participates in a town hall-style meeting to promote early and absentee voting at Ridley High School on Oct. 17, 2024 in Folsom, Pennsylvania. Musk has donated more than $75 million to America PAC, which he co-founded with fellow Silicon Valley venture capitalists and tech businessmen to support Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
Billionaire Elon Musk is once again using his extraordinary wealth to influence the presidential race between Republican nominee Donald Trump and rival Kamala Harris.

On Saturday, the Tesla and SpaceX founder promised to give away US$1 million each day until November’s election to a registered voter in key swing states who signs his online petition supporting the U.S. Constitution, “in favor of free speech and the right to bear arms.”

He said the award will be given to a random signee of the conservative-leaning petition, which was released by his campaign group, America PAC, which he set up to support Trump’s bid to return to the White House.

And he made good on his monetary promise Saturday, handing over the substantial cheque to an attendee at a town hall event on Saturday night.

The winner was a man named John Dreher, according to event staff.

“By the way, John had no idea. So anyway, you’re welcome,” the Tesla founder said as he handed Dreher the cheque.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Musk has said he’s aiming to get at least one million signatures on his PAC’s petition. It is not known how many signatures the petition currently has.

However, some experts are raising questions around the legality of Musk’s million-dollar giveaways.

U.S. election 2024: Trump taps Elon Musk to head 'government efficiency' panel if elected
U.S. election 2024: Trump taps Elon Musk to head ‘government efficiency’ panel if elected

As reported by the BBC, election law expert and UCLA professor Rick Hasen wrote on his personal blog that he believes the tactic is “clearly illegal,” because federal law states anyone who “pays or offers to pay or accepts payment either for registration to vote or for voting” faces a potential $10,000 fine or five year prison sentence.

“And who can sign the petitions? Only registered voters in swing states, which is what makes it illegal,” Hasen wrote.

Hasen told NBC News on Sunday that Musk’s PAC is only offering the payments to registered voters, not the general public at large, which is what could make the scheme illegal.

“Essentially what you’re doing is you are creating a lottery. You’re creating a lottery where the only people eligible to participate in the lottery are people who register to vote, or are registered to vote, and that’s illegal,” Hasen said.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk jumps on stage as he arrives to speak at a town hall event hosted by America PAC in support of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October 18, 2024. Musk is holding several events in the key swing-state of Pennsylvania in support of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. View image in full screen
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk jumps on stage as he arrives to speak at a town hall event hosted by America PAC in support of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October 18, 2024. Musk is holding several events in the key swing-state of Pennsylvania in support of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Ryan Collerd / AFP via Getty Images
Trending Now

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also raised his concerns about the strategy on NBC News’ Meet the Press.

“Musk obviously has a right to be able to express his views. He’s made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump. I don’t. Obviously we have a difference of opinion,” Shapiro, a Democrat, said, adding: “I don’t deny him that, right, but when you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions.”

Musk began holding a series of solo events in support of Trump for president this week, encouraging voters in Pennsylvania to register to cast their ballots and vote early – although he’s faced skepticism and pushback from the crowds.

Trump for years has sowed doubt about mail and early voting by claiming it was rife with fraud, though voter fraud is rare in the United States. This year, Republicans are making a renewed push to encourage their supporters to vote early and lock in their ballots, though they acknowledge skepticism from those conditioned by Trump’s false claims.

Elon Musk's evolving politics: How the tech billionaire is amplifying conspiracy theories
Elon Musk’s evolving politics: How the tech billionaire is amplifying conspiracy theories

Saturday’s event was the third in as many days in Pennsylvania, where Musk is painting November’s election in stark terms.

He said on Saturday that if Harris wins, it will be “the last election,” suggesting the U.S. will no longer exist.

He also said the two assassination attempts against Trump prove he is ruffling feathers and upending the status quo in ways Harris won’t. He said that’s why no one is trying to kill Harris.

“Assassinating a puppet is worthless,” Musk said, reiterating an argument he has made in a social media post.

with files from Reuters and The Associated Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

