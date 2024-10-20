B.C. Election: What the party leaders said as votes continue to be counted

Send this page to someone via email

The outcome of British Columbia’s election was unclear after a close race between the NDP and the B.C. Conservatives, with the Greens poised to play a role in a potential minority government.

Here’s what the party leaders said on Saturday’s election night.

“We don’t know what the final count is going to be in the province, but what we do know is that there was a clear majority for the progressive values. And I take a lot of comfort from that … There is also another message in this narrowest of margins, that we’ve got to do better, and that was our commitment to British Columbians. We’ve got to do better, and we will do better.”

— NDP Leader David Eby

“People are counting on the hope, on the opportunity, on the vision of what can be (a) prosperous British Columbia, not one, quite frankly, that is in a welfare state that it is today … And I can tell you something else, if we’re in that situation of the NDP forming a minority government, we will look at every single opportunity from day one to bring them down at the very first opportunity and get back to the polls.”

— B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad

“It does appear that the Greens are still going to play a pretty pivotal role in the B.C. legislature. It’s a strange time in politics when, during an atmospheric river, people came out and voted for a party that’s denying the reality of climate change. But hey, this is where we’re at. But I am so excited for (Green winners) Jeremy Valeriote and Rob Botterell. This is incredible. This is a passing of the torch and I am going to be there to mentor and guide and lead in any way that I can.”

— BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau