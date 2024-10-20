Small businesses in Saskatchewan banking on online shopping

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

According to auditing company Deloitte, online shopping is the difference maker for businesses, big or small, especially ahead of the holiday season.

Despite some economic instability, some businesses in Saskatchewan say, they’re fairing well, while others are a bit less hopeful.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Business owners say the holiday season is always a busy time.

In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more on how small business owners are making ends meet.