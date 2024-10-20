Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Small businesses in Saskatchewan banking on online shopping

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 20, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan small businesses banking on online shopping'
Saskatchewan small businesses banking on online shopping
According to auditing company Deloitte, online shopping is the difference maker for businesses, big or small, especially ahead of the holiday season.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

According to auditing company Deloitte, online shopping is the difference maker for businesses, big or small, especially ahead of the holiday season.

Despite some economic instability, some businesses in Saskatchewan say, they’re fairing well, while others are a bit less hopeful.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Business owners say the holiday season is always a busy time.

Trending Now

In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more on how small business owners are making ends meet.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices