Winnipeg dance convention attracts top talent

A local dance convention for young artists, complete with educational workshops, was always a dream for Brynne Abgrall.

“It’s been a long time coming, it’s been something I’ve wanted to do forever and I’m just so excited,” Abgrall said.

The 21-year-old Winnipegger has been dancing competitively since she was four. It’s been a life-long passion that she wants to share with others.

Thanks to the encouragement from a university professor, FORM Dance Convention was born. It’s a two-day event for dancers eight to 19 years old complete with master classes and workshops in performance psychology, nutrition and conditioning.

“These don’t happen in Winnipeg very often so this is unique and it’s very unique to have a faculty of this calibre come and teach for the weekend and then including the health and wellness too, it’s really going to enhance their dance experience,” Abgrall said.

Abgrall says five pro dancers from Los Angeles and Utah are teaching a variety of classes throughout the weekend. One of them is Jordan Clark, who says she is excited to be part of the convention.

“I love giving back to kids and seeing them progress. There’s no better feeling than that,” Clark said.

For 12-year-old Juliette Joachim, who dreams of being a professional dancer one day, this weekend is a great chance to learn new skills.

“I hope I walk out of this convention as a much better dancer and learn how to express through my movements smoother — in lyrical less sharp and in hip-hip more sharp,” Joachim said.

More than 130 dancers are part of this weekend’s convention. Abgrall says there’s growing talent in Winnipeg and she wants to provide an experience to both competitive and recreational dancers in the city.

“This is only the start for FORM. Obviously focusing on Winnipeg right now, that’s our priority for this weekend and then as soon as this weekend is over we are going right into planning for another Canadian city. Not sure exactly where we are going to next but we hope to grow it and be in every province in Canada in the next few years,” Abgrall said.