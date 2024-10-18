Victoria diner celebrates 40th anniversary with 1984 menu prices

See more sharing options

An iconic breakfast and lunch diner in Victoria, B.C., is turning back the price clock to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Between Oct. 21 and 25, longstanding local staple John’s Place will offer menu items for the price they were in 1984. That means coffee for $1, waffles for around $5 and eggs benedict for $7.

The restaurant is also bringing back former staff from across the province as special guests and servers.

And the restaurant shows no signs of slowing down. Owner John Cantin’s son took over management several years ago to keep the doors open, the food coming and the smiles on people’s faces.