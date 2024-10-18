Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Victoria diner celebrates 40th anniversary with 1984 menu prices

By Kylie Stanton & Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted October 18, 2024 9:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Victoria diner brings back 1980’s prices to celebrate 40th anniversary'
Victoria diner brings back 1980’s prices to celebrate 40th anniversary
Victoria's iconic breakfast and lunch diner, John's Place, is marking its 40th anniversary this year. And to celebrate, for one week only next week, it's bringing back 80's prices. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An iconic breakfast and lunch diner in Victoria, B.C., is turning back the price clock to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Between Oct. 21 and 25, longstanding local staple John’s Place will offer menu items for the price they were in 1984. That means coffee for $1, waffles for around $5 and eggs benedict for $7.

The restaurant is also bringing back former staff from across the province as special guests and servers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

And the restaurant shows no signs of slowing down. Owner John Cantin’s son took over management several years ago to keep the doors open, the food coming and the smiles on people’s faces.

Trending Now
Advertisement

Sponsored content

AdChoices