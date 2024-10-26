‘Gruesome conditions’: Activists urge Ontario to ban applications for new trial pens

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has recently made the decision to open up new applications for train and trial pens, which animal activists are calling a controversial practice that pits trained hunting dogs against wildlife such as coyotes, foxes and hares.

The Ford government opened the application window for new train and trial pens on Oct. 1, allowing individuals from both Canada and the U.S to apply until Dec. 29, 2024.

While the train and trial pens are banned in all other provinces and most states south of the border, Premier Doug Ford’s government has decided to keep the practice legal in Ontario, inviting individuals to apply during the 90-day period.

While the application process lists strict regulations, animal welfare groups argue that the “blood sport” remains largely unregulated, with serious gaps between what’s on paper and what happens in the wild lands.

“These animals are confined to pens where they are chased, over and over again until they are attacked and die,” said Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice. “The footage we’ve seen is just horrible.”

In 1997, former premier Mike Harris began phasing out train and trial areas, bringing the current number of registered train and trial pens down to 22, according to the province.

Now, with new applications open, the number could climb higher.

'Perverse game'

Under the guidelines, applicants are supposed to track each injury and death while ensuring medical care is provided to wounded animals. However, Lesley Sampson, director of animal welfare group- Coyote Watch Canada, says many Facebook groups and footage point to the latter. Sampson calls these trial pens an “unregulated perverse game.”

The main concern for animal advocates is that there is no way to properly regulate what the applications require and how the pens are actually run by operators.

The pens span many acres of land with applications stating that facilities housing coyotes must have a pen of at least 80 hectares for training purposes and 160 hectares if the pen is used to host competitions.

“You think in these big wild lands that anyone can regulate that rules are being followed?” Sampson asked. “We didn’t have enough conservation officers to enforce rules before, so why does the Ford government think we will have enough now when more (pens) are operating.”

Back in 2023, two former Ontario conservation officers implored the province to reverse plans to expand these train and trial pens. Both officers stated that the official logbooks to track coyotes did not match up with the audits.

“There are a small group of extremists out there that brag about these killings in these online groups.” Sampson said.

“It’s sickening. It needs to stop.”

Malcolm Klimowicz, a prominent activist, stressed that a lack of effective regulation means animals in these pens can go days suffering with injuries.

“I don’t think anyone thinks animals tearing other animals to shreds is appropriate in 2024. So why is Ford’s government encouraging this?” said Klimowicz.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has refuted this statement and said that “these facilities prepare sporting dogs and their handlers for animal tracking and competitions while ensuring a safe environment that protects both dogs and wildlife from public areas, where this activity is not monitored or regulated,” in an email to Global News.

Despite concerns from animal rights organizations, the Ontario government has stood by its decision to allow new train and trial pens to operate, stating that they are well-regulated and safe.

But for activists and conservationists, the expansion of this practice raises deep concerns about animal welfare.

“New applications means more trial pens and ultimately more suffering,” Klimowicz said.