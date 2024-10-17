Manitobans caught up in illegal bison hunt thanks to social media post, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A falsely-advertised ‘bison hunt’ in the RM of Russell-Binscarth has led to the arrest of a Portage la Prairie man, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police were called Sunday afternoon by the owner of a pasture who said the locks on his gates had been removed and replaced with unfamiliar locks, and that six of the animals — well known as symbols of Manitoba — were missing.

With the help of trail cameras in the area, RCMP determined that four people drove in with a pickup truck and off-road vehicles, shot the bison, and removed them.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police learned the next day that a social media post was falsely advertising a bison hunt at the farm, charging would-be hunters $1,000 per animal. The event was not sanctioned by the animals’ owners, who responded to the post and heard from three people who said they had taken part in the hunt — which they thought was legitimate. All three co-operated with police.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, a 52-year-old suspect turned himself in to RCMP. He faces charges of theft over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000, and will appear in court in Russell in January 2024.

Police continue to investigate and say more charges are likely.