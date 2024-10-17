Menu

Crime

Manitobans caught up in illegal bison hunt thanks to social media post, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
A 52-year-old man is facing charges after RCMP say six bison were illegally killed and removed from a farm in southwestern Manitoba.
A 52-year-old man is facing charges after RCMP say six bison were illegally killed and removed from a farm in southwestern Manitoba. A lone bull wood bison grazes alongside the Mackenzie Highway near Fort Providence, N.W.T., on Sept. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
A falsely-advertised ‘bison hunt’ in the RM of Russell-Binscarth has led to the arrest of a Portage la Prairie man, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police were called Sunday afternoon by the owner of a pasture who said the locks on his gates had been removed and replaced with unfamiliar locks, and that six of the animals — well known as symbols of Manitoba — were missing.

With the help of trail cameras in the area, RCMP determined that four people drove in with a pickup truck and off-road vehicles, shot the bison, and removed them.

Police learned the next day that a social media post was falsely advertising a bison hunt at the farm, charging would-be hunters $1,000 per animal. The event was not sanctioned by the animals’ owners, who responded to the post and heard from three people who said they had taken part in the hunt — which they thought was legitimate. All three co-operated with police.

On Monday, a 52-year-old suspect turned himself in to RCMP. He faces charges of theft over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000, and will appear in court in Russell in January 2024.

Police continue to investigate and say more charges are likely.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Wildlife Federation suing province over hunting licences'
Manitoba Wildlife Federation suing province over hunting licences
