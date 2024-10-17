Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mom urges chiefs meeting in Calgary to vote in favour of landmark child welfare reform deal

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2024 2:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'First Nations chiefs to vote on historic childcare agreement'
First Nations chiefs to vote on historic childcare agreement
WATCH: First Nations chiefs and their proxies are in Calgary to vote on whether to accept an agreement that would see Indigenous communities take over the delivery of services for Indigenous children in care.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The representative plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against Canada are urging First Nations chiefs to accept a landmark $47.8-billion child welfare reform deal.

The deal was struck in July between Canada, the Chiefs of Ontario, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and the Assembly of First Nations after a nearly two-decade legal fight over the federal government’s underfunding of on-reserve child welfare services.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal said that was discriminatory and tasked Canada with coming to an agreement with First Nations to reform the system, along with compensating children who were torn from their families and put in foster care.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chiefs are in Calgary this week for an Assembly of First Nations gathering where they are set to vote on the agreement, but dozens of them have raised concerns about how it will work.

One representative plaintiff in the class-action for Jordan’s Principle families, Carolyn Buffalo, is a mother from Montana First Nation in Maskwacis, Alta.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking through tears, Buffalo says she thinks chiefs will vote down the deal she and others have worked on for years in an attempt to stop Canada’s discrimination against First Nations children, and that kids will be left without protection if it’s rejected.

Click to play video: 'Truth and reconciliation: Has federal government lived up to its promises?'
Truth and reconciliation: Has federal government lived up to its promises?
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices