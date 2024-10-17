Health Canada recalls pregnancy multivitamin for too much folic acid

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has issued a recall for a brand of pregnancy multivitamins due to concerns they contain more than the acceptable limit for folic acid.

The recall is for tablet forms of various strength JAMP Pharma multivitamins.

According to the recall, the following blue tablets are impacted:

Folic acid 1.1 milligrams

Vitamin B12 12 micrograms

Vitamin D3 600 international units (IU)

“Affected lot exceeds the acceptable intake limit for N-nitroso-folic acid,” the recall states.

The products were distributed in Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Quebec to various retailers. It does not say in the recall when the products were sold but provides a drug identification number (DIN) of 02535718 and lot number LKE08.

The agency asks Canadians to verify if their product is affected, consult their health-care provider before discontinuing use or for any health concerns they may have and contact the recalling firm if they have any questions about the recall.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says all people who could become pregnant should take a multivitamin with 0.4 milligrams of folic acid in it every day.

The agency notes you should not increase your dose of folic acid beyond one mg per day without a health care provider’s advice. Too much folic acid can mask a B12 deficiency.

According to PHAC, folic acid is vital to the normal growth of a baby’s spine, brain and skull.

The risk of a baby being born with a neural tube defect can be reduced by taking the vitamin daily. The agency noted the defect can lead to stillbirth or lifelong disability.

Though folate can be found in foods such as corn and dark green vegetables, PHAC says most women cannot consume enough of the vitamin from their diet alone to achieve the total amount recommended.