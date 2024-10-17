Lethbridge airport services have potential to expand: expert

Send this page to someone via email

Passengers and local businesses are frustrated with the new service by WestJet at the Lethbridge airport, but one expert says things can and should change.

Passengers flying out of Lethbridge now only have one option.

“It might be a long time until I fly out of this airport again,” said Peter Kutney, a passenger flying out of the Lethbridge airport for what he says will be the final time.

Many other passengers expressed concern over WestJet’s limited schedule, which now offers one flight to Calgary every day. There are no other destinations available for those choosing to fly out of the southern Alberta city.

This, however, wasn’t always the case.

“Lethbridge had its own airline,” said Rick Erickson, the managing director at R.P. Erickson & Associates. “Time Airways was based in Lethbridge and they served Calgary nine (or) 10 times a day, including with jet equipment.”

Time Airways dissolved in 1993, leaving Lethbridge without a carrier to call its own. This was only the beginning to the troubles plaguing Lethbridge’s only airport, however. Erickson says the twinning of Highway II caused significant setbacks for air travel in the area.

“Traffic dropped off quite a bit as people got on the highway and just focused on, ‘let’s run the car back and forth to Calgary,’” said Erickson.

Erickson says north of 120,000 people would use the Lethbridge Airport several decades ago, but now it’s a shadow of its illustrious past. In fact, Cameron Prince, the current airport manager, says airlines won’t return to Lethbridge without evidence of support first.

“People need to use the airport to build up that demand, or to show that the demand is there. Once that is established, the airlines will look at, ‘Maybe we can add another destination on directly, rather than having to go through Calgary,’” said Prince.

Erickson says budget airlines would be the most likely candidates to enter the Lethbridge market.

In a statement to Global News, Porter Airlines says the company is always looking at its options when it comes to entering new airspace.

“Porter continuously looks at airports and destinations that fit with our overall strategy to grow our hubs, or are presently underserved,” the statement read.

“Destinations that have a good amount of passenger demand and/or an ability to stimulate demand with our service, can be used to connect traffic to and from our network, and our partner’s networks, are all factors that are taken into consideration when identifying new routes.”

Global reached out to Flair Airlines, but did not receive a response. Flair had toyed with plans to fly direct from Lethbridge to Tuscan, Ariz. However, nothing has since been actioned upon.

Even so, Erickson says Lethbridge does have the demand for more air travel. He says residents simply need to be offered destinations other than Calgary if the airlines want success.

“Vancouver is also a viable gateway; it would only probably be a daily service. I think Toronto is also a viable flight as well,” said Erickson.

This sentiment is agreed upon by passengers who are fed up with the lack of options.

“I’m really surprised that WestJet or other airlines haven’t done a non-stop to Vancouver. I remember the old Time Airways, there was a Lethbridge to Kelowna to Vancouver and return every day. It was always full,” said Kutney.

It’s not just the passengers affected by the current service levels, though. Taxi companies are seeing less revenue as a result of this new practice.

“If you come here, it’s only one trip, but if it is three times a day, sometimes you have two trips, three trips,” said Mario Cabradilla, a taxi driver with Highlander Taxi.

Beyond cab companies, travel agents are now actively avoiding the airport. In a statement to Global News, Sandra Jackson, owner of Wood Travel, says it is more a headache than it’s worth.

“Our agency advises against using flights from Lethbridge Airport when connecting in Calgary for several reasons, primarily due to their lack of reliability and frequent cancellations,” Jackson stated.

“This service would particularly benefit elderly travelers and would be convenient during the winter months when road conditions can be poor. While we would like to endorse this airport as a viable transportation option, we cannot, given the current circumstances. If our airlines were to seek a viable solution, we would reconsider offering their flights as a way to connect in Calgary.”

Prince says the problems stem from Lethbridge being too close to Calgary that residents will drive rather than fly. However, he says the city is too distant from the YYC hub that it is not an option as a de facto secondary airport for the Calgary metropolitan area.

Erickson says the highway is the real enemy facing the airport and passengers, but he says the war can be won.

“It’s going to take a very, very strong marketing ploy to overcome that. I think it’s doable.”

The recent changes to WestJet’s service in Lethbridge were meant to begin on Oct. 27, but realistically came into effect at the start of the month. As part of the service dropping from three flights per day to one, WestJet is offering a more modern and spacious aircraft.

The company also promises a more consistent schedule with fewer delays or cancellations.