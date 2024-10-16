Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Logjam’: Labour minister attempts to revive faltering talks at Port of Montreal

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2024 3:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Canada’s labour minister proposes 90-day strike freeze, special mediator at Port of Montreal'
Business Matters: Canada’s labour minister proposes 90-day strike freeze, special mediator at Port of Montreal
WATCH: Canada’s labour minister proposes 90-day strike freeze, special mediator at Port of Montreal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says contract talks at the Port of Montreal have hit a “logjam,” as he tries to convince both sides to reset relations.

At a workforce summit in Montreal on Wednesday, MacKinnon told reporters his proposal to appoint a special mediator and freeze strikes and lockouts for three months aims to revive hopes for a deal as negotiations falter.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says both sides need to “take a timeout,” and that a new mediator could inject fresh energy into the bargaining process, which began last year.

The Maritime Employers Association and the union have until Friday to accept or reject the minister’s offer.

Both sides say they are considering it.

Nearly 1,200 dockworkers launched a strike on overtime shifts at the port last Thursday, a week after they walked off the job at two container terminals for three days.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices