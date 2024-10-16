‘Logjam’: Labour minister attempts to revive faltering talks at Port of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says contract talks at the Port of Montreal have hit a “logjam,” as he tries to convince both sides to reset relations.

At a workforce summit in Montreal on Wednesday, MacKinnon told reporters his proposal to appoint a special mediator and freeze strikes and lockouts for three months aims to revive hopes for a deal as negotiations falter.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says both sides need to “take a timeout,” and that a new mediator could inject fresh energy into the bargaining process, which began last year.

The Maritime Employers Association and the union have until Friday to accept or reject the minister’s offer.

Both sides say they are considering it.

Nearly 1,200 dockworkers launched a strike on overtime shifts at the port last Thursday, a week after they walked off the job at two container terminals for three days.