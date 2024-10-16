Air India passengers airlifted after bomb threat forces landing in Canada

See more sharing options

More than 200 Air India passengers should be on the ground in Chicago Wednesday morning after their flight was diverted to Nunavut due to a bomb threat.

The airline issued an update overnight via social media, thanking the Royal Canadian Air Force for helping ferry the 211 passengers of Flight 127 from India to their final destination.

Since Iqaluit was not equipped to house that many unexpected guests, Ottawa gave the green light to utilize military resources to help the waylaid travellers.

The flight from New Delhi was diverted early Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure.

As for the bomb threat, Air India says it and other airlines have been subject to “a number of threats” recently, which were later found to be hoaxes.

The airline’s update also thanked the Canadian authorities and those at the Iqaluit International Airport for their support and assistance.