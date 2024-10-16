Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air India passengers airlifted after bomb threat forces landing in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2024 7:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air India flight makes emergency landing at Iqaluit airport over bomb threat'
Air India flight makes emergency landing at Iqaluit airport over bomb threat
WATCH: Air India flight makes emergency landing at Iqaluit airport over bomb threat
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 200 Air India passengers should be on the ground in Chicago Wednesday morning after their flight was diverted to Nunavut due to a bomb threat.

The airline issued an update overnight via social media, thanking the Royal Canadian Air Force for helping ferry the 211 passengers of Flight 127 from India to their final destination.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

https://twitter.com/airindia/status/1846405905950429349

Since Iqaluit was not equipped to house that many unexpected guests, Ottawa gave the green light to utilize military resources to help the waylaid travellers.

The flight from New Delhi was diverted early Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure.

Trending Now

As for the bomb threat, Air India says it and other airlines have been subject to “a number of threats” recently, which were later found to be hoaxes.

Story continues below advertisement

The airline’s update also thanked the Canadian authorities and those at the Iqaluit International Airport for their support and assistance.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices