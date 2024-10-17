Bethany Care Society breaks ground on new care home

Send this page to someone via email

Construction of a new Bethany Care Society care home is officially underway.

The not-for-profit continuing care provider broke ground on the project Tuesday in the same Calgary location as its first facility, which opened in 1945, marking the beginning of a massive redevelopment project.

“You hear us talking about that all the time with the changing demographic we have to build new, and we have to replace old,” says Jennifer McCue, Bethany Care Society president and CEO.

“We aren’t simply building a new care home, we are reimagining how we care for our seniors with a focus on dignity, independence and community.”

The new care facility will have 420 private rooms with ensuites, making up small “homes” with 14 units, each with shared living and dining spaces.

The design of smaller homes in the facility is partly inspired by learnings from COVID-19. Shared spaces were one of the contributors to the high number of cases and rapid spread of the virus.

The smaller homes allow for fewer residents sharing the same space.

“Just like homes of a street, each neighbourhood will have its own distinct character, creating a sense of individuality and warmth,” explains Dr. Al Kryski, Bethany Care Society board chair.

Construction begins as demand for continuing care facilities is expected to increase in the province in the coming years. Right now, one in seven Albertans is over the age of 65 years. That is expected to be one in five by 2048.

The provincial government announced $114 million in funding for the redevelopment project in 2023 as part of the UCP review of continuing care in the province. Admission to Bethany care homes is managed by Alberta Health Services, which assesses resident needs and suitability for bed type and care levels.

Bethany Care Society is also launching a capital campaign to raise another $20 million to pay for amenities like a bistro, courtyards and gathering spaces for residents, family and community members to enjoy.

“Not everyone who ages is going to go into a care home but we need to plan for that increased demand for care homes,” McCue says. “So, planning care homes that are flexible, that will meet the expectations of a newer generation of resident is really important.”

Construction is expected to be completed in late fall 2027.