Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Politics

Alberta government launches ad campaign against incoming federal emissions cap

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta chambers, energy industry pushes back on oil and gas emissions cap'
Alberta chambers, energy industry pushes back on oil and gas emissions cap
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 2024) The Calgary Chamber of Commerce says the federal oil and gas emissions cap could hurt the value of the Trans Mountain pipeline. As Kabi Moulitharan explains, it's the latest group to push back, saying the plan will hurt the economy. – Mar 27, 2024
Alberta’s government has launched a national ad campaign targeting the federal government’s incoming emissions cap for the oil and gas sector.

Premier Danielle Smith says it’s a de facto production cap that would kill jobs and stifle the economy.

The province’s $7-million “Scrap the Cap” campaign also says the federal regulations expected later this year would make groceries, gas and all of life’s necessities even more expensive.

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe says he believes the emissions cap is bad policy, but the argument that it would drive up gas, and therefore grocery, prices is a weak one.

Tombe says gasoline prices would not go up as a result of the cap because they are largely determined by taxes, retail markups and margins, and global oil prices.

He says it also isn’t necessarily a production cap if the sector is able to achieve emission reductions, as some industry groups have promised.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan report says proposed federal oil and gas cap would cause economic damage'
Saskatchewan report says proposed federal oil and gas cap would cause economic damage
© 2024 The Canadian Press

