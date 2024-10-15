Winnipeg cops seek to ID three men in 2023 murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re looking for the public’s help in solving a year-old murder.

Joseph Robert Campbell, 24, died after being assaulted by a group of people on Keenleyside Street on the night of Oct. 14, 2023.

The suspects fled the scene, but police say three men spotted in the area around the time of the attack are considered persons of interest and officers are working to identify them.

Homicide investigators believe the men may have valuable information about the incident. Anyone who recognizes them or has other information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or to leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).