Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. street drug ‘compassion club’ files Charter challenge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2024 2:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It has to be legal;’ Vancouver police raid Drug User Liberation Front office'
‘It has to be legal;’ Vancouver police raid Drug User Liberation Front office
Saying their perception of the Drug User Liberation Front has evolved, Vancouver police raided the Downtown Eastside establishment Wednesday, signalling a crackdown on the organization's activities. DULF has spoken publicly about buying drugs on the black market, testing them, and selling them to select drug users. Paul Johnson reports – Oct 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The founders of a Vancouver “compassion club” that sold heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine bought on the dark web and tested for contaminants, have filed a court challenge arguing their Charter rights and the rights of users were violated when the club was shut and they were arrested.

Eris Nyx and Jeremy Kalicum, the co-founders of the Drug User Liberation Front, say denying compassion club members access to a predictable supply of drugs they depend on, while exposing them to the severe risks of the street supply is “grossly disproportionate” to any benefits of shutting down the club.

They say in their legal claim that preventing the initiative infringes on their right to liberty and the right to life and security of the person of the compassion club’s members.

Click to play video: 'Securing a safe drug supply through ‘compassion clubs’'
Securing a safe drug supply through ‘compassion clubs’
Trending Now

The legal action claims its members with serious addictions are compelled to turn to the toxic street supply for substances they depend on, making it discriminatory to shut down the club and a violation of the right to equality.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. Supreme Court document also says the pair should not have been charged because the club’s site had been given the authority by Vancouver Coastal Heath to collect, store and transport illicit drug samples for drug checking or analysis.

Nyx and Kalicum have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in a case that set off significant public sparring between the governing NDP and the Opposition BC United.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices