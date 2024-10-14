Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary environmental charity offers tips for winterizing your rain barrel

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted October 14, 2024 5:48 pm
1 min read
Green Calgary rain barrel sale at Calgary Co-Op in Dalhousie View image in full screen
Green Calgary rain barrel sale at Calgary Co-Op in Dalhousie. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An environmental charity in Calgary is urging Calgarians to keep their rain barrels in mind as they winterize the inside and outside of their homes before the first snowfall.

According to Green Calgary, the province’s harsh winters can take a toll on things such as rain barrels and by winterizing them, it prevents the barrel from cracking and keeps them functioning properly for years.

To winterize your barrel, it recommends:

  • Remove any hose attachments and store for next spring
  • Turn the barrel upside down and drain completely
  • Lightly rinse the barrel from any summer build up that could have accumulated during the summer.
  • If you can, store barrels in a shed or garage.
  • Barrels left outside should be left upside down and secured to prevent damage and water accumulation.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“These things can last a lot of years,” says Green Calgary executive director Lex Van Der Raadt.

Story continues below advertisement

“We say sort of an average of seven, but they can last a lot longer if you take care of it and a big part of that is making sure you take care of it in the winter so that it doesn’t crack. This is particularly important in Calgary; we just have all that freeze-thaw that does a number of these things.”

Trending Now

Green Calgary says there remains an ongoing demand for rain barrels since the spring when it saw a 200 per cent increase in sales over previous years.

Click to play video: '“Unprecedented” demand for rain barrels in Calgary as the city turns to ordering barrels from Ontario'
“Unprecedented” demand for rain barrels in Calgary as the city turns to ordering barrels from Ontario

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices