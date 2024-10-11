Menu

Traffic

Truck hits overpass east of Abbotsford, B.C., highway traffic affected

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 11, 2024 5:26 pm
1 min read
A truck hit an overpass east of Abbotsford on Friday, causing some traffic delays.

The truck hit the No. 3 Road overpass on Highway 1 around 1 p.m.

It appears the truck was travelling westbound and is now blocking the westbound lane.

Drivers are urged to try to avoid the area or proceed with caution.

Last March, the B.C. government said commercial truck drivers could face high penalties and fines for hitting overpasses.

Proposed changes to the Commercial Transport Act (CTA) will enable the courts to impose fines for as much as $100,000, and imprisonment up to 18 months.

