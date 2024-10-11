Menu

Health

Nurses in Alberta to hold ratification vote on mediator-recommended agreement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2024 9:25 am
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 4, 2024) Alberta nurses are warning of possible job action, as the United Nurses of Alberta says it is still far apart with the province on reaching a new contract. Erik Bay has more on this and other labour unrest.
Nurses in Alberta are set to vote later this month on a mediator’s recommended settlement with their employers.

The United Nurses of Alberta says an online ratification vote will take place on Oct. 30.

It says the mediator is recommending pay increases ranging from 12 to 22 per cent over four years, as well as significant hikes to some pay premiums.

The union had been seeking 30 per cent pay raises over two years while the Alberta government’s standing offer is 7.5 per cent over four years.

Nurses had been mulling next steps, including a possible strike vote, because recent contract talks with the province had been faltering over disagreements around pay and staffing.

The United Nurses of Alberta represents more than 30,000 nurses and the proposed deal involves five employers, including Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

