Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba cuts down doctor shortage with 133 new physicians since last year

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 4:16 pm
1 min read
Hands, IV drip and saline solution in hospital, clinic and healthcare facility for health and healing. Doctor, nurse and closeup of medical equipment for intensive care, life support and medicine View image in full screen
Hands, IV drip and saline solution in hospital, clinic and healthcare facility for health and healing. Doctor, nurse and closeup of medical equipment for intensive care, life support and medicine. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the first time in over a decade, Manitoba is cutting down on its doctor shortage.

A new report from Doctors Manitoba shows a net gain of 133 doctors in the past year, which is the largest increase on record. The province is now 346 doctors away from hitting the national average of doctors per capita, which sits at 243 doctors per 100,000 people. Manitoba currently has 219 per 100,000.

“This positive news suggests Manitoba may be turning the corner,” says Dr. Randy Guzman, board president of Doctors Manitoba. “We have to see multiple years of improvement to make sure this is a positive trend and a step in the right direction.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, the province still sits second last in the provincial ranking of doctors per capita, ahead of only Prince Edward Island. Manitoba also has the lowest rate of family physicians, and the third-lowest rate of specialists.

Story continues below advertisement

Guzman also highlights Manitobans are at risk of losing many of the doctors they already have. More work is needed to attract and retain physicians if the province is going to move up in the rankings.

“We’re at risk of losing 688 doctors over the next three years to other provinces or to retirement,” says Guzman. “To put that in perspective, that’s 20 per cent of our entire physician workforce, and that’s more than the number of students we have in all four years of medical school.”

Trending Now

In 2001, Manitoba had the fourth most physicians per capita. That ranking dropped in the following years, and has been sitting at second-last place since 2020.

According to Doctors Manitoba’s report, the doctor shortage had been climbing steadily since 2013, and reached a record high last year.

Click to play video: 'Health care looking up in Manitoba as 106 MDs graduate from local university'
Health care looking up in Manitoba as 106 MDs graduate from local university
Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices