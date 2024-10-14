This past summer, Susan Hay had the opportunity to visit Ontario farms and incorporate the abundance of natural resources into the most amazing recipes created and prepared by culinary experts.
The show highlights farm to table dishes in a half-hour Simply Delicious Thanksgiving Special featuring Cheese Master Afrim Pristine.
Gatto Di Patate
Ingredients
- 3% Ib (1.5 kg) Yukon Gold potatoes
- ¾ cup (165 ml) warm 296 milk
- 4 oz (120 g) parmigiano reggiano cheese, grated
- 4 large eggs, whisked
- Pinch each of sea salt and ground pepper
- Pinch of ground nutmeg
- 3½ oz (100 g) salami cacciatore
- 5 oz (140 g) mozzarella cheese
- 2 oz (60 g) unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing
- 1 cup (250 ml) fine breadcrumbs
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).
- Wash the potatoes. Bring a medium pot with 6 cups (1.5 l) of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil the potatoes for 40 minutes or until they are tender. Remove them from the heat, and let them cool until comfortable to the touch.
- Peel the skins off the potatoes, and place the potatoes in a bowl. Discard the skins. Add the milk, and mash the potatoes with a “schiacciapatate” (potato masher).
- Transfer the mashed potatoes into a medium bowl. Add the grated parmigiano reggiano cheese, whisked eggs, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Mix well using a wooden spoon. Set aside.
- Cut the salami into small cubes, about 1 x 1 inch (2.5 × 2.5 cm).
Then, cut the mozzarella cheese into cubes, about 1½ x 1½ inches (4 cm x 4 cm). Add both to the potato purée, and mix well using a wooden spoon.
- Grease a 6- x 6-inch (15 x 15 cm) baking dish with unsalted butter, and then cover the bottom of the dish with the breadcrumbs, reserving a little bit for the top. Add the potato purée and spread it evenly across the dish, using a spatula.
Sprinkle the top with the remaining breadcrumbs and little curls of butter.
- Place the dish into the preheated oven, uncovered, and bake for 1 hour or until the top is golden brown.
- Remove the dish from the oven, and let it stand for 15 minutes before serving. Serve while still warm. Buon appetito!
Italian Pan-Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds halved Brussel sprouts
- 100gr grated parmigiano reggiano cheese
- 150gr cubed panchetta (cured Italian pork belly or you can also use bacon)
- 30gr salted butter
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- In a non stick pan on medium-high heat, add panchetta and render/cook for about 4-5 minutes or until golden brown
- (Reserve the pancetta fat from the bottom of the pan)
- Take out crispy pancetta and place onto paper towel to dry
- Keep pancetta to the side as well as pancetta fat
- In a non stick pan on medium heat, add pancetta fat and heat for 2 minutes
- Add butter to the pan and mix together with the pancetta fat
- Place Brussel sprouts face side down gently into the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes or until golden brown
- Once they are golden brown, add pancetta to the pan and gently toss together
- Season with salt and pepper and again gently toss together
- Lastly, add grated parmigiano cheese to the pan and cook for another 2 minutes or so or until cheese has become crispy and Coats the Brussel sprouts
- Add cheese and crispy Brussel sprouts to a serving plate and enjoy
Thanksgiving Pastries and Cheese Board
Ingredients
- Apple pie
- Pumpkin pie
- Your fav dark chocolate
- 3-4 of your favorite Ontario cheeses
- Afrim loves the following,
- PEI blue moo cheese board
- 5yr aged Ontario Cheddar
- 5 brothers
- 3yr aged Mountain oak gouda
Enjoy this sweet and savory dessert and cheese platter.
