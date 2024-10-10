Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Honda Canada recalls 239K vehicles due to steering defect

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Honda and Acura recall vehicles due to faulty fuel pump concerns'
Honda and Acura recall vehicles due to faulty fuel pump concerns
WATCH: Honda and Acura recall vehicles due to faulty fuel pump concerns – Dec 22, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thousands of Honda and Acura vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering defect that may lead to car crashes.

Approximately 239,000 vehicles have been voluntarily recalled across the country, Honda Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.

These 2022-25 model cars are affected by a defective part in the steering gearbox that could result in “increased risk of a crash or injury,” the automaker said.

Honda Canada said an improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheel can swell when exposed to environmental heat and moisture and the worm gear spring reload was also set improperly high.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Excessive friction between these components can cause increased steering effort and difficulty, or ‘sticky’ steering,” it added.

Click to play video: 'Honda recalls over 50K vehicles in Canada over faulty seatbelt'
Honda recalls over 50K vehicles in Canada over faulty seatbelt
Trending Now

The company is offering owners free repairs at authorized Honda and Acura dealerships.

Story continues below advertisement

Customers with recalled cars will be notified via mail next month.

Here are all the modes that are being recalled:

  • 2022-2025 Honda Civic Sedan
  • 2022-2025 Honda Civic Hatchback
  • 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sedan
  • 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback
  • 2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2023-2025 Honda CR-V
  • 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2023-2025 Honda HR-V
  • 2023-2025 Acura Integra
  • 2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S

Honda’s steering gearbox recall is not limited to Canada.

In the United States, approximately 1.7 million Honda and Acura vehicles are being recalled due to the same issue.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices