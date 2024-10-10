Honda Canada recalls 239K vehicles due to steering defect

Thousands of Honda and Acura vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering defect that may lead to car crashes.
Approximately 239,000 vehicles have been voluntarily recalled across the country, Honda Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.
These 2022-25 model cars are affected by a defective part in the steering gearbox that could result in “increased risk of a crash or injury,” the automaker said.
Honda Canada said an improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheel can swell when exposed to environmental heat and moisture and the worm gear spring reload was also set improperly high.
“Excessive friction between these components can cause increased steering effort and difficulty, or ‘sticky’ steering,” it added.
The company is offering owners free repairs at authorized Honda and Acura dealerships.
Customers with recalled cars will be notified via mail next month.
Here are all the modes that are being recalled:
- 2022-2025 Honda Civic Sedan
- 2022-2025 Honda Civic Hatchback
- 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sedan
- 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback
- 2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R
- 2023-2025 Honda CR-V
- 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2023-2025 Honda HR-V
- 2023-2025 Acura Integra
- 2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S
Honda’s steering gearbox recall is not limited to Canada.
In the United States, approximately 1.7 million Honda and Acura vehicles are being recalled due to the same issue.
