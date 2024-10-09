Menu

Canada

Gas prices expected to spike over long weekend, experts say

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 6:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Economics experts; future of gas prices uncertain in Saskatchewan'
Economics experts; future of gas prices uncertain in Saskatchewan
Economics experts tell Global News that a jump in gas price around the long weekend is quite normal, but the future is hard to predict amid natural disasters in the US and economics tensions in the middle east. 
A jump in gas prices is on the horizon and just in time for Thanksgiving long weekend travel.

Violent storms south of the border and rising tensions in the Middle East are both contributing to changes at the pump thousands of miles away.

Economics experts tell Global News that a jump in gas prices around the long weekend is quite normal, but the future is hard to predict.

And as Global’s Moosa Imran explains in the video above, consumers are paying the price for a volatile market.

