Gas prices expected to spike over long weekend, experts say

Send this page to someone via email

A jump in gas prices is on the horizon and just in time for Thanksgiving long weekend travel.

Violent storms south of the border and rising tensions in the Middle East are both contributing to changes at the pump thousands of miles away.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Economics experts tell Global News that a jump in gas prices around the long weekend is quite normal, but the future is hard to predict.

And as Global’s Moosa Imran explains in the video above, consumers are paying the price for a volatile market.