Environment

$1,000 reward posted after black bears found dismembered in Fraser Valley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 3:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fishing guide finds dismembered black bears floating in B.C. river'
Fishing guide finds dismembered black bears floating in B.C. river
WARNING: Graphic content. A fishing guide is speaking out after making a gruesome discovery near Chilliwack. While fishing on the Harrison River he came upon a pair of black bears floating in the water. Alissa Thibault has more.
A B.C. conservation group is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in a suspected bear poaching incident.

Fishing guide Yves Bisson told Global News he found two dead black bears floating in the Harrison River near Chilliwack, B.C., on the weekend.

The bear carcasses were tied together, their paws were severed and their stomachs were cut open.

Bisson believes whoever killed the bears was after their gallbladders and paws for sale on the black market.

Click to play video: 'Province taking action against garbage-eating black bears'
Province taking action against garbage-eating black bears

According to Monitor Conservation Research Society, bear poaching is “driven by demand for their gall bladders and bile, which are highly valuable ingredients in traditional medicines used to treat a variety of ailments such as the flu, sores, hemorrhoids, sprains, epilepsy, and liver diseases.”

On Wednesday, the Fur-Bearers posted a reward aimed at catching whoever is responsible.

Click to play video: 'Advocates speaking out after euthanasia of black bears in Kelowna'
Advocates speaking out after euthanasia of black bears in Kelowna
“Poaching has no place in British Columbia,” Fur-Bearers executive director Lesley Fox said in a media release.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are encouraging any residents who may have information, security or trail camera footage, or who may have witnessed unusual activity in this area to contact investigators at the BC COS.”

The BC Conservation Officer Service has confirmed the dead bears were reported on Oct. 5 and said officers were investigating the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

 

