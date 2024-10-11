‘Heartbreaking’: Ontario food charity closes as high costs, low donations take toll

Send this page to someone via email

After 16 years of providing fresh food and community-based programs, a beloved food charity in an Ontario city is shutting down.

In an announcement posted on their website, Kingston’s Lovely Spoonful said the decision comes as the current economic landscape has strained funding for charities across Canada, leaving them no choice but to close their doors.

“The fact is that there are limited dollars,” said Lisa Wittur, chair of the board.

“Governments are tightening budgets and individuals and stretching their dollar thinner than ever.”

'Potential repercussions'

According to data conducted by Canada Helps, one in five Canadians turn to charities for basic needs, a figure which has only been going up since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of them are individuals who are turning to charities for the first time,” said Nicole Danesi, senior manager of strategic communications.

The data indicates that more than half of charities are unable to keep pace with current levels of demand.

“We’ve also seen that fewer Canadians are giving to registered charities compared to 10 years ago,” Danesi added.

Charities often work to fill in gaps for Canadians when other systems are unavailable or out of reach.

For example, Loving Spoonful started off as a volunteer-run food rescue, but grew into a vital part of the local community, offering services such as food education, community kitchens and school programs.

The charity’s focus to provide fresh, nutritious meals set it apart from others.

“We wouldn’t collect cereal or canned food. There were kids who never ate a salad, so they got that exposure,” Wittur said.

However, the rising costs of whole foods and declining donations has driven the charity into the ground.

This closure mirrors a national trend seen across Canada, where food support services are becoming increasingly hard to facilitate.

Danesi told Global News that if this trend keeps going, there could be “potential repercussions.”

“The impact of those challenges are very serious,” said Danesi.

More than just food distribution

Charities don’t just play a role in trying to provide these essential needs, but also work to create a community, Danesi said.

Pat Joslin, senior manager of support operations at Second Harvest, told Global News when organizations like Loving Spoonful close, clients suffer.

“It’s always heartbreaking to see good non-for-profits having to close doors because of funding challenges,” said Joslin.

“People who are working full-time are now seeking support and are forced to choose: ‘This month am I going to pay rent or buy food?'”

As the Kingston community prepares to say goodbye to the beloved charity, many are wondering what they will do now to receive the support they need.

For a lot of people, these services are a lifeline.

“We were bringing people together and giving them a place, purpose and meal to share with others,” Wittur exclaimed.

Canada Helps urges people to donate whatever they can during this pressing time.

“Every bit helps,” Danesi said.