Experts aim to keep young athletes protected after Manitoba coach’s sentencing

After an emotional, nearly three-hour long hearing Monday, judge Ray Wyant sentenced Kelsey McKay, a former high school football coach, to 20 years for nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.

“I think the 20 years is reflective of just how absolutely horrible these crimes were and the ongoing impact,” said Brandon Trask.

Trask is a assistant professor of law at the University of Manitoba and had been following this case closely.

“Judge Wyant interpreting and taking clear direction from Supreme Court of Canada where they had a decision in 2020 called Friesen that said we need a hard reset on increasing the length of sentences for crimes of this nature,” Trask saidl

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection is also weighing in on McKay’s 20-year sentence, noting McKay had multiple victims and was facing numerous charges.

“Twenty years is definitely a significant sentence. The amount of devastation, however, is very significant,” said Monique St. Germain, general counsel at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

During Mckay’s sentencing hearing, the court heard how he used his position as a coach and teacher to take advantage of teenage boys who trusted him for over a decade. McKay coached football at two Winnipeg high schools in the 2000s and victims ranged in age from 13 to 18.

McKay’s actions are something Sport Manitoba is working hard at preventing.

“It’s basically about creating safe spaces for both the coaches and the athletes,” said Leanne Traynor.

Traynor is a governance specialist with Sport Manitoba and says all coaches are required to take safe sport courses. She says they are also heavily focusing on educating all those involved in athletic environments.

“We want to empower the bystander as well. If you see something wrong, say something,” Traynor said.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection also encouraging people to speak up early if they see anything out of the ordinary.

“We would see some action being taken on those lower level-type concerns before they become criminal offending behaviour,” St. Germain said.