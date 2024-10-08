Calgary man charged with arson after townhouse explosion, fire sends 6 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection to an explosion and fire at a northeast townhouse complex that sent six people to hospital over the weekend.

The explosion happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday, at a townhouse in the 0-100 block of Las Americas Villas Northeast in the Monterey Park neighbourhood.

Debris was scattered across a large area around the townhomes, and firefighters arrived on scene to a significant amount of flame and smoke coming from the complex.

Six people were taken to hospital: one in life-threatening condition, one in serious condition and four in stable condition. Calgary police did not provide an update on the injured people’s conditions on Tuesday.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, Calgary police alleged a man intentionally set a fire in his home using an accelerant, which caused the explosion and fire.

2:08 Six people taken to hospital after house explosion in NE Calgary

Gavin Peter Robinson, 40, of Calgary is charged with arson, disregard for human life, Calgary police said. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and officers anticipate more charges will be laid.

The Calgary Fire Department said three two-storey townhomes were destroyed and the fire threatened a fourth unit. None of the homes is habitable and the residents were displaced.

One cat was also rescued by firefighters.