Crime

Young female taken by ‘at least 5 males,’ sexually assaulted in Vaughan: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 1:59 pm
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. File / Global News
York Regional Police say they are searching for several male suspects after a young female was allegedly sexually assaulted in Vaughan by a group of teens or young men who were unknown to her.

Police said they responded to reports of a sexual assault shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 6 in the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street.

Investigators allege a female was approached by a group of ‘at least five males’ who she did not know.

“The males brought the female to a secondary location where they sexually assaulted her,” police allege, adding in a statement to Global News that location was nearby and “public.”

Officers are looking for five suspects, all described as being between 15 to 18 years old.

Police said one suspect was last seen wearing a red crewneck sweatshirt and red pants, another wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and the third was possibly wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt. The fourth suspect was described as last wearing a white T-shirt with a design on it, possibly with the word “Supreme.”

The fifth suspect was described as having dreadlocks that extend to his eyebrows and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured “Denim Tears,” a hooded sweatshirt and  black pants.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have dashcam or video surveillance from 12 a.m. or 1 a.m. of the area to come forward.

