Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Charred Corn and Feta Salad

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted October 11, 2024 4:00 am
WATCH - Simply Delicious Recipe: Charred Corn and Feta Salad
Follow along with Susan Hay and Chef Mark McEwan, as he prepares a charred corn and feta salad perfect for a Thanksgiving side.

Ingredients

  • 4 cleaned ears of corn, rub each one with olive oil, smoked paprika, salt and pepper
  • 1 small bunch of chives cut fine
  • 1 2” square piece of feta cheese
  • 2 oz olive oil
  • 1 oz rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • ¼ tsp chili flakes
  • ½ tsp chopped garlic
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 tbsp finely diced red onion
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 smashed anchovy filet

Instructions

  • Char seasoned corn over BBQ, remove and cool before carefully removing corn from cobb and placing it in a bowl
  • Add olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, chili, garlic, Dijon mustard and anchovy to a blender, blend ingredients and season to taste if required.
  • Mix corn with red onion followed by the dressing made in the blender
  • Plate the corn salad on an oval plater evenly
  • As finely as possible grate the feta cheese over top finishing with grated chives and extra dressing
Serving Style

  • This salad can be served warm or cold and makes the perfect side dish for BBQ chicken or roasted branzino
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

