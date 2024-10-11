Simply Delicious Recipe: Charred Corn and Feta Salad

Follow along with Susan Hay and Chef Mark McEwan, as he prepares a charred corn and feta salad perfect for a Thanksgiving side.
Ingredients
- 4 cleaned ears of corn, rub each one with olive oil, smoked paprika, salt and pepper
- 1 small bunch of chives cut fine
- 1 2” square piece of feta cheese
- 2 oz olive oil
- 1 oz rice wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- ¼ tsp chili flakes
- ½ tsp chopped garlic
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tbsp finely diced red onion
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 smashed anchovy filet
Instructions
- Char seasoned corn over BBQ, remove and cool before carefully removing corn from cobb and placing it in a bowl
- Add olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, chili, garlic, Dijon mustard and anchovy to a blender, blend ingredients and season to taste if required.
- Mix corn with red onion followed by the dressing made in the blender
- Plate the corn salad on an oval plater evenly
- As finely as possible grate the feta cheese over top finishing with grated chives and extra dressing
Serving Style
- This salad can be served warm or cold and makes the perfect side dish for BBQ chicken or roasted branzino
