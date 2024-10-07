Menu

Canada

Totem pole that has stood near the Manitoba legislature for 53 years is removed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
A totem pole that has stood on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg for more than 50 years has come down, on Monday, Oct.7, 2024.The five-metre-high pole was unveiled in 1971 to mark the 100th anniversary of British Columbia's entry into Confederation. View image in full screen
A totem pole that has stood on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg for more than 50 years has come down, on Monday, Oct.7, 2024.The five-metre-high pole was unveiled in 1971 to mark the 100th anniversary of British Columbia's entry into Confederation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert
A totem pole that has stood on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature for more than 50 years has come down.

The five-metre-high pole was unveiled in 1971 to mark the 100th anniversary of British Columbia’s entry into Confederation.

It was made by Henry Hunt, a First Nations carver from coastal B.C., and depicts a legend of Indigenous people from the West Coast.

The Manitoba government says the pole deteriorated over time and has been removed from its base.

In keeping with tradition, it is to be laid in a raised planter bed, where it will decay and return to the earth.

Premier Wab Kinew says an important part of reconciliation is recognizing and honouring traditional Indigenous cultures.

Click to play video: 'Chief Peguis statue planned for north lawn of Manitoba legislature'
Chief Peguis statue planned for north lawn of Manitoba legislature
© 2024 The Canadian Press

