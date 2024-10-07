Totem pole that has stood near the Manitoba legislature for 53 years is removed

Send this page to someone via email

A totem pole that has stood on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature for more than 50 years has come down.

The five-metre-high pole was unveiled in 1971 to mark the 100th anniversary of British Columbia’s entry into Confederation.

It was made by Henry Hunt, a First Nations carver from coastal B.C., and depicts a legend of Indigenous people from the West Coast.

The Manitoba government says the pole deteriorated over time and has been removed from its base.

In keeping with tradition, it is to be laid in a raised planter bed, where it will decay and return to the earth.

Premier Wab Kinew says an important part of reconciliation is recognizing and honouring traditional Indigenous cultures.