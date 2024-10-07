Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Sask. volunteers comforting people with blankets

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted October 7, 2024 1:15 pm
1 min read
Sask. volunteers comforting people with blankets
Non-profit organization in Sask. is making blankets for parents grieving the loss of pregnancy or a loss of their baby during childbirth or in the NICU. Trillian Reynoldson reports.
Dacie Matchett-Orb wants to comfort those in need.

That’s why she started an initiative to give blankets to those going through infant and pregnancy loss around three years ago.

Since then, Prairie Blankets for Angels has evolved, and is expanding to more communities throughout the province.

As they continue to grow, they’re looking for more volunteers and donations of yarn and fabric.

