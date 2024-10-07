Sask. volunteers comforting people with blankets

Dacie Matchett-Orb wants to comfort those in need.
That’s why she started an initiative to give blankets to those going through infant and pregnancy loss around three years ago.
Since then, Prairie Blankets for Angels has evolved, and is expanding to more communities throughout the province.
As they continue to grow, they’re looking for more volunteers and donations of yarn and fabric.
