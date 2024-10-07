Maple Leafs sign Pacioretty to one-year deal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Max Pacioretty has a new home.

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract Monday after he made the team out of training camp on a professional tryout.

The 35-year-old former Montreal Canadiens captain, who will earn a base salary of US$873,770 in 2024-25, had four goals and 23 points in 47 games with the Washington Capitals last season.

Story continues below advertisement

Selected with the 22nd pick in the 2007 NHL draft by Montreal, Pacioretty has put up 330 goals and 668 points in 902 career games. He’s added 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 78 playoff contests.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Steven Lorentz, meanwhile, will join Toronto to a one-year deal worth US$775,000 following his successful professional tryout. The 28-year-old won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in June.

The Leafs also signed defenceman Cade Webber to a two-year contract extension that begins in 2025-26. The 23-year-old’s agreement worth $825,000 annually in the NHL is a two-way contract next season before becoming a one-way in 2026-27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.