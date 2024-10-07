SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs sign Pacioretty to one-year deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Max Pacioretty has a new home.

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract Monday after he made the team out of training camp on a professional tryout.

The 35-year-old former Montreal Canadiens captain, who will earn a base salary of US$873,770 in 2024-25, had four goals and 23 points in 47 games with the Washington Capitals last season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘Truly an honour’: Auston Matthews named 26th captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs'
‘Truly an honour’: Auston Matthews named 26th captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Story continues below advertisement

Selected with the 22nd pick in the 2007 NHL draft by Montreal, Pacioretty has put up 330 goals and 668 points in 902 career games. He’s added 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 78 playoff contests.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Steven Lorentz, meanwhile, will join Toronto to a one-year deal worth US$775,000 following his successful professional tryout. The 28-year-old won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in June.

Trending Now

The Leafs also signed defenceman Cade Webber to a two-year contract extension that begins in 2025-26. The 23-year-old’s agreement worth $825,000 annually in the NHL is a two-way contract next season before becoming a one-way in 2026-27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices