Canada

MPs to speak at Ottawa march marking one year since Oct. 7 Hamas-Israel conflict

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2024 8:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Listen to your people’: Marches held around the world ahead of 1-year anniversary of Gaza conflict'
‘Listen to your people’: Marches held around the world ahead of 1-year anniversary of Gaza conflict
RELATED: Pro-Israeli and Pro-Palestinian protesters faced off in London Saturday as people across the globe took to the streets ahead of the one-year anniversary of the conflict in Gaza.
A Liberal MP and a Conservative MP will be part of a team delivering speeches at an event in Ottawa commemorating the one year anniversary of the attacks on Oct. 7.

The Sunday march will start early in the afternoon at Ottawa City Hall before making its way to Parliament Hill.

Among the speakers at the event on Parliament Hill will be Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier and Calgary-Heritage Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar.

Those in attendance are also expected to hear from rabbis, Israelis who came to Canada to flee the war, as well as the mother of Montreal’s Alexander Look.

Look was killed while attending a music festival in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in attack by Hamas.

The attack killed 1,200 Israelis and triggered an ongoing war in Gaza.

Click to play video: 'Israel-Hamas: Concern grows for remaining hostages in Gaza'
Israel-Hamas: Concern grows for remaining hostages in Gaza
© 2024 The Canadian Press

