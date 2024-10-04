Work continues on alert system for missing Indigenous women: minister

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says it’s making progress on a pilot program for an alert system that would inform the public when an Indigenous woman or girl is missing.

The federal and Manitoba governments have been working on a Red Dress Alert system.

It would be similar to Amber Alerts, which are used when a child is abducted, and the aim is to eventually make it countrywide.

Gary Anandasangaree, the federal minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations, says a Manitoba Indigenous group has been selected to lead the pilot, which was first announced in May.

Statistics Canada said in a report last year that the homicide rate for Indigenous women and girls was six times higher than the rate for their non-Indigenous counterparts.

The federal budget set aside $1.3 million to develop and implement the alert system.

