Toxic drugs blamed for person’s death at supervised consumption site in London, Ont.

The head of London, Ont.’s supervised consumption site says a recent overdose at its site is a “tragic loss” but “highlights the ongoing risk posed by the increasing toxic drug supply.”

Following the death, the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection, which runs the site, will be reviewing its protocols and supervised consumption services.

“There is an increasingly toxic drug supply in our community and across our country. Levels of concern are definitely forefront for our participants as well as for our staff as we continue to provide the services,” the agency’s executive director, Martin McIntosh, said during a Friday press conference.

“We continue to recognize that as this toxic drug supply continues to escalate, that we are there to help reverse any potential overdoses, to respond fully, to save lives and continue to uphold public health.”

Between April 21, 2023, and March 31, 2024, McIntosh reports that the site had more than 18,000 visitors and treated more than 186 overdoses.

He warned they are continuing to see increasing toxicity in drugs, but for privacy reasons, he said they would not disclose what drug caused the overdose.

When asked if the facility had access to testing strips for sorting out toxic drugs, McIntosh later responded in a written statement that it conducts approximately 85 to 100 drug tests on-site each month and has access to laboratory testing for further assessment when needed.

He could not say if the individual had used a test strip before consuming the drugs in question.

“Anytime an atypical response is observed following substance use, we promptly evaluate any potential anomalies in the substance consumed. We want to reassure the public that our consumption and treatment service collaborates closely with community members who use substances, sharing timely, anecdotal information about toxic drug supplies through our advisory messaging,” McIntosh said.

He added that they have not identified any concerns that would require issuing an advisory at this time.

This news comes as supervised consumption sites are under increased pressure and scrutiny in the province, with several having their funding cancelled or put on hold by the provincial government.

In August, Health Minister Sylvia Jones outlined a fundamental shift in the province’s approach to the overdose crisis, largely driven by opioids such as fentanyl.

Ontario will shutter the 10 sites because they’re too close to schools and daycares, and the government will prohibit any new ones from opening as it moves to an abstinence-based treatment model.

Health workers, advocates and users of the sites have warned of a spike in deaths when the sites close, which is slated for March 31, 2025.

Since beginning operations in 2018, the London facility says it has helped reverse more than 1,023 overdoses, saving lives and reducing harm.

The group warns that without access to harm reduction services, such as theirs, the toll of the toxic drug crisis on the community would be far greater.

McIntosh said they will continue working with the province to follow all guidance and reviews of their policies and processes to continue providing services at the site.

— with files from The Canadian Press’s Liam Casey